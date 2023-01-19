A world-class celebration of heritage and culture at Mandani Bay

It was about celebrating culture and heritage as the world-class waterfront property Mandani Bay held the Sinulog sa Mandani Bay 2023 Balikbayan Night and Sinulog Fluvial Parade Viewing on January 12 and 14, 2023, respectively.

The Sinulog sa Mandani Bay 2023 Balikbayan Night is an annual activity organized by the premium property to celebrate the Philippines’ diverse and rich culture. It featured folk dances and festival performances, reflecting Filipinos’ lives in different regions and ways of thanksgiving.





















Folk dances, such as Kuradang, Binasuan, Sayaw sa Bangko, and Tinikling, preceded the event. Several festivals of Cebu were also performed to highlight the island region’s colorful and festive culture. It included the Rosquillos Festival of Liloan, Carcar’s Kabkaban Festival, Palawod Festival in Bantayan Island, and Sinulog Festival, the mother of all Philippines festivals.

On the other hand, devotees flocked Mandani Bay’s viewing deck as early as 4 a.m. on January 14, to witness the fluvial procession of the Fiesta Señor. The viewing activity is held every year event by the property to celebrate the feast of the Sto. Niño de Cebu.

















The fluvial procession is one of the highlights of this year’s Fiesta Señor after a 2-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many spectators anticipated the comeback of the fluvial process at the Mandani Bay viewing deck. They stayed until all of the vessels and watercraft had passed.

Mandani Bay aims to transform Cebu into a world-class lifestyle destination through a mixed-use waterfront community. Strategically located along the Mactan Channel, the luxury development has been designed to be the focal lifestyle destination.

With residential communities and business spaces carefully master-planned and curated by some of the world’s top builders and planners, Mandani Bay puts luxury and modernity at arm’s reach with the best practices in sustainable design.

What sets Mandani Bay apart from other township developments are the property’s large-scale communal areas focused on leisure and recreation. These include the Green Promenade, the Main Boulevard, the Waterfront and Boardwalk, and the Footbridges and Retail spaces throughout the development.

Learn more about Mandani Bay‘s future-ready engineering at www.mandanibay.com. You may also call (032) 262 6888 or email [email protected].

