NMIS-7 confiscates 67 kilos of frozen meat from Talisay City vendors

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Government inspectors confiscated 67 kilos of assorted meat from vendors at the public market in Talisay City for the violation of existing rules on the handling of frozen meat.

In its report, the National Meat Inspection Service in Central Visayas (NMIS-7), said they seized the frozen meat and reported its seizure to the Talisay City Police Station for documentation.

The frozen meat were later on turned over to the City Veterinary Office through the city’s public market personnel for proper disposal.

NMIS-7 said that on Tuesday, Jan. 17, their inspectors visited the Talisay City Public Market for monitoring.

Their market monitoring was ‘escalated’ to a strike operation by their the NMIS Enforcement Group after they saw that some meat vendors violated Department of Agriculture Administrative Order (DA AO) No. 6 Series of 2012 or the ‘Rules & Regulations on Hygienic Handling of Chilled, Frozen, & Thawed Meat in Meat Markets.’

RELATED STORIES

NMIS-7 to intensify inspection of meat and poultry products

In Photos: NMIS destroys 469 kilos of ‘expired’ meat

NMIS buries over 8,000 kilos of expired beef tripes