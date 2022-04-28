NMIS buries over 8,000 kilos of expired beef tripes

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Over 8,000 kilos of expired beef tripes were disposed through burying in a private condemnation area in Naga City, Cebu on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to prevent its unauthorized distribution.

The 8,410.98 kilos of imported beef tripes came from a cold storage warehouse in Mandaue City, the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) in Central Visayas said in a report.

“Considered slow-moving items due to low demand, [the] imported beef tripes housed in a Cold Storage Warehouse (CSW) in Mandaue City have exceeded their expiry dates,” it said.

Laarnie Abragan, the NMIS Plant Officer assigned to the meat establishment in Mandaue City , gave the order to put on hold and confiscated expired meat products for disposal “at the expense of the importer.”

“Despite the adverse impact on the business, the importer still opted to cooperate with the authorities rather than violating the provisions of the Republic Act no. 9296 amended as RA no. 10536 otherwise known as The Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines and Republic Act no. 10611 or the Food Safety Act of 2013.”

Aside from compromising the quality of their products and the credibility of their company, sanctions await businesses that would violate the said laws.

