A place of community: The Verandas to rise at Monterrazas de Cebu soon

Monterrazas de Cebu will soon witness the rise of The Verandas, its clubhouse that offers present and future residents a breathtaking view of Cebu City while cultivating friendship and a sense of community.

Located at one of the highest peaks of the highland development in Guadalupe, Cebu City, the architecturally forward clubhouse project will feature, among others, a forty-meter-long infinity pool, a gym, and a function room that is fit for hosting small occasions exclusively by residents.







From The Verandas, Monterrazas residents get a treat of a 360-degree view of the city’s skyline on one side and its pristine mountains on the other.

“We want to make the Verandas into something that is more conducive to community building. We want this to be a space where you get to meet your neighbors, celebrate get-togethers and enjoy time with the family said Engr. Jan Slater Young, the property’s industry partner.

Young led the project’s groundbreaking on December 10, 2022, highlighting the two best features of The Verandas: structural integrity and iconic beauty.

“The inspiration talaga was: number 1, it has to be typhoon-proof; and second, it has to look good and stand out. It should not be just like any other project. It has to be memorable and one that the residents can be proud of – iconic,” Young said.

Young said the clubhouse project, a commitment by the developers to the residents of Monterrazas, underwent rigorous redesigning to make it typhoon-proof in light of the 2021 onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Adopting brutalist architecture for the project, the present design of The Verandas promises a structural integrity that can withstand typhoons while guaranteeing a breezy and breath of fresh air.









The Verandas at Monterrazas de Cebu is only the first of the upcoming projects slated for this high-end mixed-use development to bring quality living a notch higher.

Schedule a visit or discuss any inquiries or concerns about owning a property at Monterrazas de Cebu via phone call at +63 9150615447 or email [email protected].