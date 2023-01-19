Teacher shares convo with student about having no more rice to eat to motivate other kids to go to school

CEBU, Philippines — A teacher, from Compostela, Davao de Oro, took to social media to share a screenshot of a chat with his student asking for an excuse for not attending class because they don’t have rice and fare to go to school.

“Wa ko kabalo unsay akuang ireact as a teacher to this student. Di ni sya tapulan na estudyante sadyang naa juy factors nganung makaskip sya sa klase ug isa jud ni sa iyahang challenges,” Bryan Lee Culbe Luardo, a teacher from Bango National High School, shared on Facebook.

Luardo described his grade 12 student, as someone who is very eager to learn.

“She has interest in reading stories sa Wattpad which diha sya nakakita og outlet to be positive and makaescape sa reality sa real world. Wattpad po helps her also to be inspired in writing stories in our subject Creative Writing,” Luardo told CDN Digital.

(She has interest in reading stories in Wattpad, which she saw an outlet to be positive and to escape reality in the real world. Wattpad helps her also to be inspired in writing stories in our subject Creative Writing.)

He said he posted their conversation to motivate other students, who were privileged enough to go to school hassle-free to be grateful.

“I posted this para makarealize ang uban students how privilege(d) you are if daghan mog bugas sa inyuha. Kanang momata na lang (ka) para mukaon. Unya ang problema na lang nimu is pagekswela na lang jud ug tarong kay wala ka nagproblema if naa pa ba kay kaunon or wala kay gapaningkamot imuhang parents nga maprovide ni na mga needs nimu,” Luardo added in the caption.

(I posted this for other students to realize how privileged they are if you have an ample supply of rice in your home. That situation where you only have to wake up so that eat. And your problem is just to go to school and your studies because you have no problem about having rice to eat or about parents who don’t strive to provide you for your needs.)

Luardo’s post has reached over 13,000 reactions and 9,600 shares on Facebook.

After gaining attention on social media, some good samaritans in the online world extend their help to the student. Some of them sent financial support and donated some rice.

RELATED STORIES

On-the-spot painting of the Basilica by a Grade 12 student trends online

Many Grade 3 students in Central Visayas struggle with reading – DepEd

DepEd-7 to intensify Basic Learning Recovery Plans

Teacher touched by student’s spoken poetry performance

Teacher from Lanao del Norte does his class roll call with a twist

Student’s rambling essay triggers AI question in UP

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.