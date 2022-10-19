Teacher from Lanao del Norte does his class roll call with a twist

CEBU CITY, Philippines—When our names are called in class during the checking of attendance, we normally say PRESENT!

But this 30-year-old English teacher from Lanao del Norte added a new twist to his daily roll call.

When Teacher Jay Caballero calls the names of his students, he expects them to say the name of their crushes instead.

Teacher Jay of the Kapatagan National High School in Lanao del Norte said he wanted to always start the day right by motivating his students as he also makes sure that they are ready for the lessons that he has prepared for them.

“Our attendance check or during our attendance check, it is kind of motivational, it is kind of inspiring and lively. So that’s why I did this twist. Attendance check with their crush’s names,” he said.

And true enough, his students always look forward to the “kilig” that they would feel during the roll call.

To his surprise, Teacher Jay did not only inspire his students. He also brought laughter online after he shared on TikTok a video of their roll call on Monday, October 17.

As of this writing, the video already garnered 4.6 million likes while Teacher Jay also increased his followers to 173, 9000.

In the comment’s section, many applauded Teacher Jay’s innovation. Some even started to reminisce their high school days as they also remember their crushes then.

Teacher Jay is happy to have inspired netizens. He said he decided to share Tiktok videos to also share his life as an educator.

Good job, Teacher Jay!

RELATED STORIES

Video of professor babysitting student’s child goes viral

A teacher who gives his students free vitamins and snacks goes viral

Viral teacher who puts up classroom pantry for hungry students gets support

A humorous teacher goes viral after posting an open letter to students

Netizens show love to viral ‘singing’ teacher Dan

/dcb