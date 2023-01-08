On-the-spot painting of the Basilica by a Grade 12 student trends online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This budding young artist from Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City made use of his God-given talent by doing an on-the-spot watercolor painting of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño during the second day of the novena mass on Friday, Jan. 6.

Vince Dherek Joaquino, 18, a Humanities and Social Sciences student of the University of Cebu main campus, made waves online after he shared a photo of his work which he did in just one hour or during the duration of a Mass.

“It is my tradition that every January, I would make an artwork which depicts [the] Sto. Niño, the Fiesta Señor or the Sinulog because aside from being an enthusiast in valuing and preserving Cebuano culture and heritage, this is my way in showing faith and devotion in praising Him as the prince of peace,” he said.

Joaquino has been doing artworks since he was younger. He said that arts was and his passion.

But it was only in 2017 when he started the use of watercolor on his art pieces.

As a devotee of the Holy Child Jesus Joaquino said he lives by the mantra, “I am Created to Create.”

“I am thankful that as an artist, I am created by Him to create something that depicts His majestic creations. Because of Him, my talent in doing art is a way in providing myself an outlet or a purpose in life. Even though we’ve faced a lot of problems and struggles everyday. Let us always remember that each one of us God’s creation has a purpose in creating something worthy for the better good. Praise Him above all because He is the light of the world,” he added.

