Teacher touched by student’s spoken poetry performance

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A teacher and a student made waves online after an emotional moment between the two was captured on camera.
Mary Cris Pekitpekit, 21, a third year college student from Tuburan, Cebu and her teacher, Pamela Tulod Brigoli, are now trending on social media after they were photographed hugging each other during class last Monday, October 17, 2022.
The reason? Brigoli was touched by Pekitpekit’s spoken poetry performance that day.
Neljie Codino Moniva, a classmate of Pekitpekit, posted on Facebook the touching scene that happened during their Filipino class.
During their class, each student was asked to perform spoken poetry based on their chosen topic.
Pekitpekit shared a heartfelt poem about how it was like losing her father.
This was her poem:
“PAGLISAN”
Hello Pa, kumusta ka na?
Matagal tagal na rin nung huli kitang makita
Nung huling makausap
Nung huling magkasama
Nung huli kitang mayakap
Alam mo ba Pa, sabay nating pinagplanuhan
Lahat ng mga pangarap natin
Sobrang saya ng pamilya natin
Na kahit mahirap, basta magkakasama tayo
Naalala mo pa ba, nung kinukwento mo sa akin yung love story
Love story niyo ni Mama
Nung kinukwento mo yun tuwang-tuwa ka
Minsan mo man akong pagalitan
Minsa mo man akong pag bawalan sa mga bagay
Alam kung sa ikakabuti ko naman
Lagi kang nandiyan para payuhan ako
Lagi kang nandiyan para ipagtanggol ako
Sobrang saya mo
Na kahit pagod ka na
Na kahit di mo na kaya
Nilalakasan mo pa rin loob mo
Para bigyan kami ng magandang kinabukasan
Pero ngayon Pa
Sumuko ka na
Bigla mo kaming iniwan
Umalis ng walang paalam
Asan na yong sinabi mo
Yong pinangako mo
Na sabay nating tutuparin
Sabi mo walang susuko
Pero bakit ngayon ikaw ay naglaho
Naiinggit ako sa tuwing nakikita ko sila
Sila, kasama ang pamilya nila
Buo ang pamilya nila
Samantalang kami parang isang baso
Isang baso na kapag nabasag
Di na pwedeng mabuo
Maraming salamat Pa
Sa walang sawang pagsuporta
Pagmamahal, pagtiyaga
Mahabang pasensya sa amin
Nung nabubuhay ka pa
Sobrang swerte ko
Dahil nagkaroon ako ng tatay tulad mo
Kaya kahit wala ka na
Ipagpapatuloy ko ang pangarap na pinagplanuhan
Pinagplanuhan ng ating pamilya
Kaya kung nasan ka man ngayon
Sana masaya ka na
Mahal na mahal kita
Miss na miss na kita
Balang araw magkikita tayo
Di kita malilimutan
Pinakamamahal kong Ama.
Pekitpekit said she decided to pay tribute to her hero dad in her poem.
“I chose this poem because it gives me strength, especially in my studies. I know that everything that our family has been through cannot be brought back, but I have not been discouraged from fighting. I chose this because I miss my father so much that I haven’t seen him in a long time. It’s been almost 8 years since I last saw him,” said Pekitpekit.
After her performance, Pekitpekit was shocked when Brigoli gave her a hug.
Everyone in their room got emotional when Brigoli reached out her arms to hug Pekitpekit.
“I felt satisfaction in my chest and, of course, I felt happy when she hugged me. I didn’t expect that to happen, because I’m just a simple person who dreams of graduating from college,” Pekitpekit added.
This just proves that our teachers are indeed our second parents.
They do not just teach us lessons, but also give comfort when we need it the most.
