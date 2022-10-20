Teacher touched by student’s spoken poetry performance

By: Immae Lachica - CDN Digital | October 20,2022 - 07:15 AM
student teacher

Mary Cris Pekitpekit and her teacher, Pamela Tulod Brigoli, share an emotional moment at school. | photo by Neljie Codino Moniva

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A teacher and a student made waves online after an emotional moment between the two was captured on camera.

Mary Cris Pekitpekit, 21, a third year college student from Tuburan, Cebu and her teacher, Pamela Tulod Brigoli, are now trending on social media after they were photographed hugging each other during class last Monday, October 17, 2022. 

The reason? Brigoli was touched by Pekitpekit’s spoken poetry performance that day.

Neljie Codino Moniva, a classmate of Pekitpekit, posted on Facebook the touching scene that happened during their Filipino class. 

During their class, each student was asked to perform spoken poetry based on their chosen topic. 

Pekitpekit shared a heartfelt poem about how it was like losing her father. 

This was her poem:

                             “PAGLISAN”

Hello Pa, kumusta ka na?

Matagal tagal na rin nung huli kitang makita

Nung huling makausap

Nung huling magkasama

Nung huli kitang mayakap

Alam mo ba Pa, sabay nating pinagplanuhan

Lahat ng mga pangarap natin

Sobrang saya ng pamilya natin

Na kahit mahirap, basta magkakasama tayo

Naalala mo pa ba, nung kinukwento mo sa akin yung love story

Love story niyo ni Mama

Nung kinukwento mo yun tuwang-tuwa ka

Minsan mo man akong pagalitan

Minsa mo man akong pag bawalan sa mga bagay

Alam kung sa ikakabuti ko naman

Lagi kang nandiyan para payuhan ako

Lagi kang nandiyan para ipagtanggol ako

Sobrang saya mo

Na kahit pagod ka na

Na kahit di mo na kaya

Nilalakasan mo pa rin loob mo

Para bigyan kami ng magandang kinabukasan

Pero ngayon Pa

Sumuko ka na

Bigla mo kaming iniwan

Umalis ng walang paalam

Asan na yong sinabi mo

Yong pinangako mo

Na sabay nating tutuparin

Sabi mo walang susuko

Pero bakit ngayon ikaw ay naglaho

Naiinggit ako sa tuwing nakikita ko sila

Sila, kasama ang pamilya nila

Buo ang pamilya nila

Samantalang kami parang isang baso

Isang baso na kapag nabasag

Di na pwedeng mabuo

Maraming salamat Pa

Sa walang sawang pagsuporta

Pagmamahal, pagtiyaga

Mahabang pasensya sa amin 

Nung nabubuhay ka pa

Sobrang swerte ko 

Dahil nagkaroon ako ng tatay tulad mo

Kaya kahit wala ka na

Ipagpapatuloy ko ang pangarap na pinagplanuhan

Pinagplanuhan ng ating pamilya

Kaya kung nasan ka man ngayon

Sana masaya ka na

Mahal na mahal kita

Miss na miss na kita

Balang araw magkikita tayo

Di kita malilimutan

Pinakamamahal kong Ama.

Pekitpekit said she decided to pay tribute to her hero dad in her poem.

“I chose this poem because it gives me strength, especially in my studies. I know that everything that our family has been through cannot be brought back, but I have not been discouraged from fighting. I chose this because I miss my father so much that I haven’t seen him in a long time. It’s been almost 8 years since I last saw him,” said Pekitpekit. 

After her performance, Pekitpekit was shocked when Brigoli gave her a hug.

Everyone in their room got emotional when Brigoli reached out her arms to hug Pekitpekit. 

“I felt satisfaction in my chest and, of course, I felt happy when she hugged me. I didn’t expect that to happen, because I’m just a simple person who dreams of graduating from college,” Pekitpekit added. 

This just proves that our teachers are indeed our second parents. 

They do not just teach us lessons, but also give comfort when we need it the most. 

