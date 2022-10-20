Teacher touched by student’s spoken poetry performance

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A teacher and a student made waves online after an emotional moment between the two was captured on camera.

Mary Cris Pekitpekit, 21, a third year college student from Tuburan, Cebu and her teacher, Pamela Tulod Brigoli, are now trending on social media after they were photographed hugging each other during class last Monday, October 17, 2022.

The reason? Brigoli was touched by Pekitpekit’s spoken poetry performance that day.

Neljie Codino Moniva, a classmate of Pekitpekit, posted on Facebook the touching scene that happened during their Filipino class.

During their class, each student was asked to perform spoken poetry based on their chosen topic.

Pekitpekit shared a heartfelt poem about how it was like losing her father.

This was her poem:

“PAGLISAN” Hello Pa, kumusta ka na? Matagal tagal na rin nung huli kitang makita Nung huling makausap Nung huling magkasama Nung huli kitang mayakap Alam mo ba Pa, sabay nating pinagplanuhan Lahat ng mga pangarap natin Sobrang saya ng pamilya natin Na kahit mahirap, basta magkakasama tayo Naalala mo pa ba, nung kinukwento mo sa akin yung love story Love story niyo ni Mama Nung kinukwento mo yun tuwang-tuwa ka Minsan mo man akong pagalitan Minsa mo man akong pag bawalan sa mga bagay Alam kung sa ikakabuti ko naman Lagi kang nandiyan para payuhan ako Lagi kang nandiyan para ipagtanggol ako Sobrang saya mo Na kahit pagod ka na Na kahit di mo na kaya Nilalakasan mo pa rin loob mo Para bigyan kami ng magandang kinabukasan Pero ngayon Pa Sumuko ka na Bigla mo kaming iniwan Umalis ng walang paalam Asan na yong sinabi mo Yong pinangako mo Na sabay nating tutuparin Sabi mo walang susuko Pero bakit ngayon ikaw ay naglaho Naiinggit ako sa tuwing nakikita ko sila Sila, kasama ang pamilya nila Buo ang pamilya nila Samantalang kami parang isang baso Isang baso na kapag nabasag Di na pwedeng mabuo Maraming salamat Pa Sa walang sawang pagsuporta Pagmamahal, pagtiyaga Mahabang pasensya sa amin Nung nabubuhay ka pa Sobrang swerte ko Dahil nagkaroon ako ng tatay tulad mo Kaya kahit wala ka na Ipagpapatuloy ko ang pangarap na pinagplanuhan Pinagplanuhan ng ating pamilya Kaya kung nasan ka man ngayon Sana masaya ka na Mahal na mahal kita Miss na miss na kita Balang araw magkikita tayo Di kita malilimutan Pinakamamahal kong Ama.

Pekitpekit said she decided to pay tribute to her hero dad in her poem.

“I chose this poem because it gives me strength, especially in my studies. I know that everything that our family has been through cannot be brought back, but I have not been discouraged from fighting. I chose this because I miss my father so much that I haven’t seen him in a long time. It’s been almost 8 years since I last saw him,” said Pekitpekit.

After her performance, Pekitpekit was shocked when Brigoli gave her a hug.

Everyone in their room got emotional when Brigoli reached out her arms to hug Pekitpekit.

“I felt satisfaction in my chest and, of course, I felt happy when she hugged me. I didn’t expect that to happen, because I’m just a simple person who dreams of graduating from college,” Pekitpekit added.

This just proves that our teachers are indeed our second parents.

They do not just teach us lessons, but also give comfort when we need it the most.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Molave Community Marketplace: Reviving a ‘dead street’ in Cebu