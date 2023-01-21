What to expect this Year of the Water Rabbit, according to your Chinese horoscope

January 22 marks the start of a brand new year—in terms of the lunar calendar for 2023, that is. This changing of the calendar is commemorated through the Chinese New Year, and part of this annual celebration is identifying what this new year has in store for us in different aspects of our lives through the Chinese horoscope.

We are set to transition from last year’s fierce Tiger to a calmer and more peace-loving representative animal in the Chinese zodiac: the Rabbit. For 2023, it takes the element of water which also brings peaceful and gentle energy. With this combination, we may expect a “year of hope” with lots of harmony, good luck, and exciting opportunities for 2023.

For a more specific look into what lies ahead for you this 2023, check out this summary of Chinese horoscope predictions for every zodiac sign on the Year of the Water Rabbit!

Year of the Rat

People born in 1972, 1984, 1996, and 2008 fall under the Year of the Rat, and they can expect a generally good year in most life aspects this 2023. Combined with the Water Rabbit’s energy, the Rat’s determination and sharp insight will help them thrive in their career and finances this year.

Risk-taking can lead them to unexpected profits, but they must also exercise caution toward impulsive decisions and unnecessary expenses. In the meantime, it will be wiser for Rats to steer clear of anything money-related that involves speculations, such as gambling or real estate.

Year of the Ox

The Year of the Water Rabbit provides a great opportunity for the Ox to focus on personal growth and development. This year, they are set to achieve their greatest potential and must quickly seize opportunities that are given their way. Positive changes are also in store for the Ox, and this is the year when their hard work and efforts will receive recognition and rewards. However, they must stay vigilant with their finances.

Year of the Tiger

Good news, Tigers: It’s a year full of love, luck, and prosperity for you! Those who are single may expect their love life to prosper this year, and it might even lead you to the ultimate love of your life. Their leadership skills will help them advance their careers as well. It may also be a good year for them to set up a business or alternative source of income to help with their finances. They must heed caution when it comes to health, though, since they seem to be vulnerable to respiratory problems this year.

Year of the Rabbit

Some may easily assume that people born in the Year of the Rabbit must be the luckiest this year—but the truth is, things will not always go smoothly for them despite their good luck. Career-wise, it’s a great year for them to build and expand their social connections because it may help them open new doors or experience progress with their work. However, a bit of patience may also be required to help them improve their career and finances.

Rabbits must also be careful when playing sports or taking part in physical activities that are extreme or dangerous, or else they might end up badly hurt. Those who don’t engage in physical activities are advised to start simple or basic exercises before it’s too late, though. They can also expect a passionate love life this year, but they are advised to focus on the present and live in the moment instead of worrying about the future of their relationships.

Year of the Dragon

In terms of love and relationships, 2023 will also be a fulfilling year for those born in the Year of the Dragon. This year will be a time for making turning points in relationships, and it will be necessary to communicate clearly and set firm goals to achieve positive results for your love life.

Dragons may also experience career advancement this year, but they must stay proactive, work on their skills, and pursue something that they’re truly passionate about. They are also expected to prosper financially, even if they experience some bumps along the road.

Year of the Snake

Love is also in the air for single people born in the Year of the Snake, while those in long-term relationships may find themselves reaching big milestones such as marriage. However, they may experience career challenges such as delays, rejections, or unfavorable workplace situations. It may not be the best time to switch jobs too, but the key to having a good year is to avoid letting these problems discourage you. Make sure to plan and invest your money wisely as well, and take good care of your physical and mental health for the entire year.

Year of the Horse

Good health and a prosperous career lie ahead for those born in the Year of the Horse this 2023. It’s essential for them to start focusing on self-care, maintaining a healthy diet, prioritizing their mental well-being, and doing more physical activities this year. Great career opportunities like a promotion or new sources of income are also in the cards for the Horse. To have a great 2023, people born in the Year of the Horse must maintain a positive outlook and be ready for life’s pleasant surprises.

Year of the Goat

People born in the Year of the Goat have mixed luck for 2023. In terms of health, they are advised to be careful since they have higher chances of getting into accidents this year. They must also be careful in handling their finances to avoid significant losses—but if they manage their budget well, Goats can instead expect lots of savings this year.

On a positive note, Goats can enjoy excellent career prospects for 2023. Their skills, talent, and hard work will pay off well this year with a promotion or a better-paying job opportunity.

Year of the Monkey

The Year of the Water Rabbit is the perfect time for those born in the Year of the Monkey to step out of their comfort zone and explore new opportunities, especially in terms of their career. With lots of hard work, the Monkey will experience good results throughout the year financially—but they are advised to take budget planning and management seriously and avoid splurging money on unnecessary things to stay financially stable. Both career and money-wise, they must also channel the patience of the Water Rabbit and constantly put in effort so that they can reap great rewards.

Year of the Rooster

2023 might not be the best year for those born in the Year of the Rooster, but it won’t be too bad, either. They may experience overwhelming and challenging situations at work, but it will be best to face them with a hopeful and optimistic attitude. Instead of being discouraged, they must take failures or mistakes as lessons learned or as an opportunity to grow and prove themselves. Relationships may also be tricky for those born in the Year of the Rooster, but single Roosters shouldn’t be afraid to find love and open their heart to new people this year.

Year of the Dog

This year, the odds are in favor of those born in the Year of the Dog as they experience promising opportunities and blessings in various aspects of life. They are set to enjoy good health and well-being as long as they make healthy lifestyle choices. Despite some potential minor setbacks, they can also expect good things in their career and finances. However, try to avoid risky investments and luxury in the meantime.

Year of the Pig

This 2023, notable changes and opportunities that lead to career advancement will knock on the doors of those born in the Year of the Pig. Everything that they’ve been working hard for will finally pay off this year, and financial growth is one of the positive results that they can gain from it. However, they must still be careful with their expenses and focus on necessities for now. As their wealth grows, people born in the Year of the Pig must also pay attention to their health and find ways to release their stress throughout the year.

In terms of romance, 2023 is a great year for those born in the Year of the Pig to strengthen their relationships and work on keeping the romance alive between couples. Those who are single may also take this time to find a partner or get to know someone better.

While the Year of the Water Rabbit is believed to be overall prosperous for every zodiac sign, our life’s path for 2023 still largely depends on ourselves—including our determination, hard work, and the decisions that we make. To fill your year with fortune, make sure to do your best and face life with a positive outlook.

Good luck and gōng xǐ fā cái!