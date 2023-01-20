Chan endorses dead Councilor Yap’s daughter as replacement

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Team Ahong-Team Libre of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will be endorsing the daughter of the late city councilor Nelson Yap, to assume his post.

This was confirmed by Chan in an interview on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Chan said that within this month, he will fly to Manila to submit his endorsement paper of Ariane to Malacañang.

“Seguro after this Sinulog, all papers are ready. Probably next week makaadto ta, ato dayong i-submit sa Malacañang,” Chan said.

He also clarified that endorsing Ariane to replace his father was the consensus of their party members.

Chan also believes that Ariane was qualified for the post since she was a law graduate.

“So at least she has the background of law, which ang iyang father, for a long time, was the chairman of the Committee on Laws. Bagito siya pero dali ra siyang makat-on sa legislative matters,” he added.

Aside from this, Chan said that Ariane was also committed to accepting the post so that she can continue the legacy of her father in providing real public service.

Yap died on January 1, 2023, at the age of 68 due to a heart attack.

Yap has been serving as a city councilor for six terms. /rcg

