Pagasa Mactan: Generally fair weather this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu can expect a generally fair weather this weekend, from Friday to Sunday or from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2023.

Engineer Al Quiblat, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan) chief, said they were not monitoring any bad weather system that could affect Cebu other than localized thunderstorms.

“So, partly cloudy to cloudy (sky condition) with chance of 40 percent rain in the afternoon and evening (from Friday to Sunday). The whole Cebu naapil na ang (including) Carmen (Cebu), mostly sunny day unya mag-ingat lang sa heat index nato (just be mindful of our heat index),” he said.

The municipality of Carmen in northern Cebu will hold its 50th Sinulog sa Carmen this Sunday, Jan. 22.

Quiblat said the expected heat index or the apparent temperature would be what the temperature would feel like to the human body when relative humidity would combine with the air temperature that could hit 37 degrees Celsius, which would fall under the extreme caution category.

This means that prolonged stay under the heat of the sun may trigger heat stroke and heat cramps.

Meanwhile, the temperature will range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

“Maginom daghan tubig unya magwear og lightweight ug light-colored nga sinina and magdrink plenty of water. Magdala og panagang sa init. Paypay, payong, even labakara kay magamit man na. Magdala ka’g tubig unya pwede man na nimo bas-on ibutang sa imong tangkugo,” the Pagasa Mactan chief told CDN Digital.

(Drink plenty of water and wear lightweight or light-colored clothes, and drink plenty of water. Bring something that can protect you from the sun or heat. A fan, umbrella and even a small towel because you can use this. Bring water and if you can, you wet the small towel and put it on your nape.)

