800 cops to secure Sinulog sa Carmen 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 800 policemen will secure the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen, which will happen on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Carmen Police Station, said that their security measures for the activity were already in place.

As early as tonight (Jan. 21), they will have their initial deployment at the Carmen grandstand and plaza. At 5 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 22, they will have their full deployment both at the Carmen Grandstand and the route for the street dancing competition covering Barangays Poblacion, Cogon East, and Cogon West.

“Every 15 to 20 meters, naa tay edeploy nga police para ig conduct natos parade, walay makasulod or makaobstruct para smooth ang flow sa atoang parade,” Gingoyon said.

(We will deploy policemen every 15 to 20 meters when we will conduct the parade, so that no one can enter [parade route] or obstruct the smooth flow of the parade.)

For his part, Police Colonel Rommel Ochave, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, in his statement said that they had augmentation personnel from the Cebu City Police Office, Mandaue City Police Office, and Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Aside from that, there are also around 514 force multipliers, where 200 of them being army reservists.

A Site Task Group was also created to monitor and supervise the implementation of the security plans, in coordination with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and the local government officials of Carmen town.

Aside from the security preparations, medical teams and emergency medical stations have been placed nearby the venue.

Gingoyon said that they were anticipating around 100,000 to 150,000 spectators to attend this activity.

“To be honest, if naay mga ingun ani, magexpect pod ta nga naay mga magpahimulos sa higayon. Maong atoang giawhag ang public nga magmatngun sa valuables nila,” he added.

(To be honest, if there is an activity such as this, we also expect that there will be those who would take advantage of the opportunity. That is why we are reminding the public to take good care of their valuables.)

Gingoyon said that bringing of sharp objects would be prohibited. They also further discourage the bringing of backpacks as they are still waiting for the final decision of the local government unit regarding the use of backpacks.

Further, a truck ban will also be implemented from midnight of January 22 to midnight of January 23 between Danao City and Carmen town and the neighboring municipalities of Carmen and Catmon.

A total of 27 contingents will join the Sinulog sa Carmen 2023 on Sunday.

/dbs