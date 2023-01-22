PMI Bohol, Riverside Mandaue pugs log 2 wins in Villamor Boxing Gym’s grassroots program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Team and Riverside Mandaue’s pugs shone the brightest in the resumption of the Boxing Gym’s monthly grassroots program at the Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG) in Pagsabungan, Mandaue City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

This was after both the visiting Boholano boxers of PMI Bohol Boxing Team and Riverside Mandaue logged two victories apiece— the most in the entire fight card.

PMI’s Carl Vincent Soriano beats Loue Tirol of Sarok Boxing Gym, 3-0, in the 40-kilogram division. Soriano’s stablemate, Jick Kier Autida also won, 3-0, against Carl Penedo of Dumaguete in the 55kg division.

Meanwhile, Fredrich Locsin and Carl Jan Simbajon of Riverside, Mandaue bested Carcar City’s Xandy Aras and Jeyhan Dayagbil, respectively, in their weight categories.

The rest of the winning boxers were Justin Inocian of Pagsabungan, Mandaue; Steve Bernales of Caitom Boxing Gym; Daryl Catarman of Dalaguete, Cebu; Jason Axil Velasquez of San Fernando; Jofel Barcoma of Toledo City; Jhamel Aras of Carcar City; and Vicente Unidos of Sarok Boxing Gym.

The monthly amateur slugfest was organized by former ALA Boxing Gym trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor. It was held in cooperation with the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) and the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

/dbs

