Ellise Xoe Malilay

Cebuana settles for silver in blue belt division of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu competition

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | January 23,2023 - 09:27 PM
Cebuana settles for silver in blue belt division of Abu Dhabi Jiujitsu competition. Ellise Xoe Malilay (leftmost on the podium) joins fellow winning BJJ athletes in the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Al-Ain 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, during the awarding ceremony last weekend. | Contributed photo

Ellise Xoe Malilay (second from left) joins fellow winning BJJ athletes in the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Al-Ain 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, during the awarding ceremony last weekend. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana world Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) champion Ellise Xoe Malilay debuted in the more competitive blue belt category with a well-deserved silver medal finish in the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Al-Ain 2023, at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi, the UAE over the weekend.

It can be recalled that the 15-year-old bemedalled BJJ athlete won the gold medal in last year’s 4th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships’ girls gi teen yellow-belt 40kg division.

This time Ellise Xoe who represented Atrixion MMA Academy of Dubai, UAE was an inch closer to win the gold medal, but fell short in the finals against UAE’s Meera Alhosani, 1-2, in the gold medal round.

Nonetheless, Malilay made it to the podium among seven other competitors despite enduring a knee injury she sustained during her training.

In her first match, Ellise Xoe beats Latifa Salem via an Ezekiel choke submission. She went on to beat fellow Filipina Nikeisha Angelique Pascual via points,1-0, to advance in the gold medal round. 

On the other hand, her older sister, Eliecha Zoe is gearing up for her upcoming debut in the purple belt division. She recently got promoted by no less than the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for winning a gold medal in the world championships last year. 

