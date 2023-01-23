Cebuana settles for silver in blue belt division of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu competition
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana world Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) champion Ellise Xoe Malilay debuted in the more competitive blue belt category with a well-deserved silver medal finish in the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Al-Ain 2023, at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi, the UAE over the weekend.
It can be recalled that the 15-year-old bemedalled BJJ athlete won the gold medal in last year’s 4th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships’ girls gi teen yellow-belt 40kg division.
This time Ellise Xoe who represented Atrixion MMA Academy of Dubai, UAE was an inch closer to win the gold medal, but fell short in the finals against UAE’s Meera Alhosani, 1-2, in the gold medal round.
Nonetheless, Malilay made it to the podium among seven other competitors despite enduring a knee injury she sustained during her training.
In her first match, Ellise Xoe beats Latifa Salem via an Ezekiel choke submission. She went on to beat fellow Filipina Nikeisha Angelique Pascual via points,1-0, to advance in the gold medal round.
On the other hand, her older sister, Eliecha Zoe is gearing up for her upcoming debut in the purple belt division. She recently got promoted by no less than the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for winning a gold medal in the world championships last year.
RELATED STORIES
Malilay, Cebuana jiu-jitsu champ, now No. 2 in world rankings in women’s youth blue belt category
Cebuana wins Jiu Jitsu gold in AJP Tour UAE
Cebu to host Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition
Meggie Ochoa clinches Philippines’ second gold in Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Aleia Aielle Aguilar, 5, is youngest world jiu-jitsu champion
Malilay siblings from Cebu are now BJJ world champs
Malilay sisters harvest medals in Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup in Abu Dhabi
Rising stars: Cebuana siblings making waves in BJJ in UAE
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.