Rabiya Mateo buys house for family in Iloilo: ‘God has been so good to me and my family’

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was overjoyed when she finally saw for herself the new house that she purchased for her family in her hometown in Iloilo.

The Kapuso actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, Jan. 22 to share a glimpse of the new property that she bought for her loved ones.

“Hey guys, nandito ako ngayon sa labas ng kakabili kong bahay para sa pamilya ko sa Iloilo,” Mateo said in the video. “And I’m kinda getting emotional kasi if parang looking back then, it was so impossible for us to get [our own] property.”

(Hey guys, I am currently here at the house that I just bought for my family in Iloilo. And I’m kinda getting emotional because looking back then, it was so impossible for us to get our own property.)

Mateo also admitted that buying her own house is a big deal for her, since her family used to rent their own place.

“Nagre-rent lang kami, no permanent address din, naka-ilang lipat din kami. Kaya God has been so good to me, God has been so good to my family,” she added.

(We used to rent our place. We didn’t have a permanent address as well, and we kept on switching locations. This is why God has been so good to me. God has been so good to my family.)

As a breadwinner, the former beauty queen hoped that her new home would inspire others to work hard for their families.

“Alam ko mahirap, especially minsan nakakapagod din na maraming taong umaasa sa ‘yo… but [it can be a] fuel to strive harder talaga kasi ang sarap sa feeling to be able to provide sa mga taong mahal mo,” she said.

(I know it’s hard, especially if there are many people who rely on you. But it can also be a fuel to strive harder since it feels so nice to provide for your loved ones.)

Mateo also expressed gratitude to her fellow GMA stars, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization, as well as the representatives of her brand endorsements, for helping her achieve her dreams in the caption.

Fellow celebrities including comedienne Pokwang, Kapuso stars Gabbi Garcia and Faith Da Silva, MUPh national director Shamcey Supsup, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, and Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo congratulated Mateo on her newest milestone.

Mateo represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant, where she eventually finished as a Top 20 finalist.

The beauty queen went on to sign a contract with GMA Artist Center to debut as an actress in November 2021.

