“Double your money” scam victims seek Ahong’s help

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A group of individuals asked has asked the assistance of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan after they were allegedly victimized by a “double your money” scam.

The alleged suspect took away a total of P4.5 million from the four victims.

One of the victims said that the suspect enticed them to invest an amount of money in selling rice and lots, among others, and promised them that they will get double the amount of money that they invested for only a month.

“Nangayo siya ug P150,000 nga invest sa bugas, then mo-return siya ug P300,000 after a month. He give us that amount, next month he give us also that amount,” one of the victims said.

He said that after this, he was lured again by the suspect to invest in selling a lot at the South Road Properties (SRP), however, the suspect has no longer fulfilled his promises.

“Actually dili siya huwam, kanang in return sa iyang nahuwaman naa lang mi percent inig ka halin sa property. Karon nagduda naman gyud mi mao na among gipa-check, peke man diay ang document,” another victim said.

Aside from this, the suspect even issued them cheques as payment for their investments, however, the account was already closed or has no funds at all.

CDN Digital is withholding the identity of the suspect pending his comment on the complaint.

Chan, for his part, promised the victims that he will assist them with this problem.

“Sa kita sa kanunay, ang atong kasing-kasing anaa gyud sa gilupigan. Kamo, gilupigan mo sa usa ka tawo, naa akong paglaban diha kaninyo,” Chan said.

The mayor said that the city will provide legal counsel to the victims.

Lawyer James Sayson, City Legal Officer, also said that they are now in the process of case build-up.

“So atong gi-assess ang ilang case yesterday, and of course when you file a case mag-case build-up paman gyud ta,” Sayson said.

He said that the victims may file an Estafa case against the suspect.

Sayson said that a total of eight victims have already sought their assistance in filing a case against the suspect. /rcg

ALSO READ:

SEC warns public vs 4 firms soliciting online investments

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.