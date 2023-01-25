5-yr-old kid enthralls netizens with snappy Sinulog moves

CONSOLACION, CEBU – If you think the Sinulog fever has finally waned, think again.

The Sinulog buzz is still very much alive as netizens still can’t get enough of a Tiktok video of a 5-year-old kid dancing to the beat of the Sinulog alongside the delegates from Toledo City, Cebu.

Roel Lunesa, CEO of Bro’s Bridal Gowns and Events located in Toledo City, southwestern Cebu, shared with CDN that on the night of January 18, 2023, he decided to watch the contingent from his city practicing their dance at the city’s Megadome for last Sunday’s Sinulog sa Carmen.

There he noticed a growing number of people who shifted their attention from the performers to a kid situated in front of the dancers.

Lunesa said he caught sight of a kid dancing gracefully with the Sinulog performers and decided to capture the moment, posting it on his social media account thereafter.

“Ako nag video ato kay nalingaw gyud ko nag tan-aw niya nga amaze ng ana proud kay sa iyang edad nakaya niyang nasag-o ang steps from start to finish.” Lunesa added. He uploaded the video on January 24.

After the video went viral, netizens identified the kid as Ryker Evander Pedroza Cañete, a close relative of Toledo City’s Sinulog dance choreographer, Mark Barry Luche.

Ryker is the eldest son of Michelle Pedroza and Harold T. Cañete and is currently enrolled as a kindergarten student at Tapilon Elementary School in Daanbantayan, Cebu.

In an interview with Michelle Pedroza, Ryker’s mother, she said that Luche was like a second parent to Baby Ryker.

“Grabe jud na siya ka maayo sa amoa, dala-dalaon na niya si Ryker sukad pag 2-years-old sa bata kay ga work man ko sa Cebu sauna,” Pedroza said.

Pedroza said that Ryker and his ‘Tita Bar’ were always together, saying that wherever Ryker’s Tita Bar went, the child would go with no hesitation.

“Ganahan sad jud na si tita Bar nga uban na permi si Ryker ma’am, kay nahulog nga si Ryker iyahang lucky charm.”

During a phone call with Luche, she confirmed that he and Ryker are indeed always together.

“Diri na siya sa akoa siguro mga 2 years so wherever I go na mutudlo, adto kog Danao, Bohol kuyog na siya… mangita mana siya nako kay na link napud akong heart sa bata,” Luche expressed.

Luche has been in the Sinulog dancing industry since 1996 and has won several times.

This 2023, he mentored the contingent from Toledo City for this year’s Sinulog Dance Competition held in Carmen town.

Luche added that it was not only this event that Ryker showed his dancing prowess to the public.

“Kanang muadto kog Mindanao kay kahibaw jud na siya sa mga sayaw. Even ang mayor diri sa Toledo nalingaw sa bata pasayawon (dayun) siya.”

Luche concluded the interview by leaving a message for parents and guardians who have kids that are currently exploring their innate talents.

“Kung unsa man ang mga talent sa bata noh, supurtaan gyud nila ang bata… at his age, basin mao niy mupuli nako as a choreographer. For all those parents, dapat dili sila mahadlok unsay ma nature sa bata, kay naa diha ang talent sa bata mugawas kay sa ilang pugngan, dira maputol ang talento sa bata,” expressed Luche.

The video has reached more than 700, 000 views and counting as of writing. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mayor Rama thanks those who made Sinulog 2023 successful

Social worker: Don’t throw your babies away, seek DSWD’s help instead

Gwen carries on with Sinulog tradition

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.