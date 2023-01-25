Lapu police chief orders men to intensify presence in public places

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines –The chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has directed his station commanders to intensify police presence in public places.

This is to prevent criminalities, especially the possibility of a gang war, Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO said.

Lim made the appeal after an incident in Barangay Looc on January 22, wherein a 15-year-old boy from Barangay Gun-ob was stabbed in his neck.

The suspects were identified as a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, who are both residents of Barangay Gun-ob.

According to the report, the victim was walking near the City Central Elementary School after attending a mass at the Virgen de la Regla Church when he was stabbed by the suspects.

The victim and the suspects were allegedly members of rival gangs.

It added that a few minutes before the incident, a neighbor and friend of the suspects was mauled by an unidentified group of youngsters, prompting the suspects to seek revenge.

During the follow-up operation of Police Station 3, the 15-year-old suspect was immediately rescued by the police and was now under the custody of a Home Care Facility, a facility for children in conflict with the law (CICL).

The victim, on the other hand, is currently recuperating at the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital.

Due to this, Lim directed all station commanders to intensify their crime prevention activities by deploying mobile patrollers, intensifying police presence, and intel monitoring.

“To continuously inform the public about the crime prevention activities. Mga pahimangno nato sa mga kabatan-onan kun unsay ginadili, naa man ta’y gipanghatag nga mga leaflets,” Lim said.

Lim also urged the public to help in preventing crimes by reporting them to the police.

“Importante gyud ang atoang cooperation sa community to help the police fight against crime,” he added. /rcg

