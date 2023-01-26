Rare ‘birds of legend’ spotted in Davao region — DENR

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese crested tern (Thalasseus bernsteini), a rare and critically endangered bird species, has been spotted several times in the Philippines in January 2023, said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Thursday.

In 2021, conservationists tagged the Chinese crested tern or CCT as a “bird of legend” after it resurfaced in Davao del Norte following a decade-long hiatus in the wild, with some studies asserting that it has not been officially seen since 1937, the agency said.

“While in January of this year, we say hi to at least three CCTs! These rare and critically endangered birds were spotted in Panabo City and Carmen in Davao del Norte and in Bucana, Davao City,” said the DENR in a Facebook post.

According to the DENR, the population of CCTs remains sparse, as they usually migrate to coastal wetlands in the Philippines for the first time of the year. Their originating countries experience the winter, causing food scarcity.

“Avians move to warmer regions in search [of] warmth and sustenance,” said the DENR.

The CCTs were seen as part of DENR Davao’s participation in the Annual Asian Waterfowl Census for migratory birds, through the Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Section.

“Apart from CCTs, other migratory birds such as Eurasian and Far Eastern Curlew were also recorded in the region,” said the DENR.

The DENR said that waterbirds like the CCT indicate the environmental conditions amid threats from climate change and environmental destruction.

“Let’s continuously protect our avian visitors by keeping our distance from them,” said the DENR.

