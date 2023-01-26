Rare ‘birds of legend’ spotted in Davao region — DENR

By: Jean Mangaluz - Reporter / @JMangaluzINQ - Inquirer.net | January 26,2023 - 07:59 PM
Rare Chinese crested tern (Photo from DENR Davao’s Facebook Page)

Rare Chinese crested tern (Photo from DENR Davao’s Facebook Page)

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese crested tern (Thalasseus bernsteini), a rare and critically endangered bird species, has been spotted several times in the Philippines in January 2023, said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Thursday.

In 2021, conservationists tagged the Chinese crested tern or CCT as a “bird of legend” after it resurfaced in Davao del Norte following a decade-long hiatus in the wild, with some studies asserting that it has not been officially seen since 1937, the agency said.

“While in January of this year, we say hi to at least three CCTs! These rare and critically endangered birds were spotted in Panabo City and Carmen in Davao del Norte and in Bucana, Davao City,” said the DENR in a Facebook post.

According to the DENR, the population of CCTs remains sparse, as they usually migrate to coastal wetlands in the Philippines for the first time of the year. Their originating countries experience the winter, causing food scarcity.

“Avians move to warmer regions in search [of] warmth and sustenance,” said the DENR.

Rare Chinese crested terns (Photo from DENR Davao’s Facebook Page)

Rare Chinese crested terns (Photo from DENR Davao’s Facebook Page)

The CCTs were seen as part of DENR Davao’s participation in the Annual Asian Waterfowl Census for migratory birds, through the Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Section.

“Apart from CCTs, other migratory birds such as Eurasian and Far Eastern Curlew were also recorded in the region,” said the DENR.

The DENR said that waterbirds like the CCT indicate the environmental conditions amid threats from climate change and environmental destruction.

“Let’s continuously protect our avian visitors by keeping our distance from them,” said the DENR.

RELATED STORY

Endangered bird spotted in Pangasinan

/MUF/abc

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bird of legend, CCTs, Chinese crested tern, critically endangered bird species, Davao del Norte, DENR, Rare

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.