More barangays in Mandaue claim manhole covers in their areas also stolen — official

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More barangays in Mandaue City reported that the manhole steel covers in their areas were also stolen.

Casuntingan Barangay Captain Amelia Basiga Ale on Thursday, January 26, said that they also lost five steel covers just this month.

Ale said that based on some witnesses, the culprit was on board a motorcycle.

On Tuesday dawn, Jan. 24, a still unindentified man riding a motorcycle was caught in a CCTV camera in Barangay Bakilid stealing a manhole cover along L. Jayme St. Sacris Road.

“Mao na’ng interested ko sa katu’ng gipost sa Bakilid nga nicomment ko nga pwede ba nga mapadul-an sa CCTV ang plate number sa motor kay concerned ko ana kay dinhi sa amoang Barangay Casuntingan ubay-ubay na gyud og nakawat,” said Ale.

(That is why I’m interested on the post of Bakilid where I commented that if possible we can zoom in the CCTV to the plate number of the motorcycle because I am also concerned here in our Barangay Casuntingan we have also several manhole covers that were stolen.)

Moreover, Barangay Cabancalan also allegedly lost four steel covers this month.

Stolen manhole covers

The manhole steel covers are believed to be sold to the junkshops considering that these are quite heavy.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, on Thursday, Jan. 26, gave a warning to those who stole and continued to steal the metal covers of the manholes in different roads in the city and junkshops that would buy these covers.

“Dili ni tiaw-tiaw inyuha’ng gibuhat. Daghan kaayo’g madisgrasya ini simbako og naay mashot sa lungag ani’ng mga manhole nga inyoha’ng gikawatan sa mga covers. Madakpan ra mo. The Mandaue City government will use the full strength of the law to apprehend you,” said Ibañez.

(What you did is not a joke. Many accidents, God Forbid, may happen if someone will fall into the hole of the manhole, whose cover you stole. You will eventually be caught. The Mandaue City government will use the full strength of the law to apprehend you.)

Junkshop owners warned

“Warning is also given to those junkshop owners nga mopalit ani’ng manhole covers. You will be properly charged with the Anti-Fencing Law. Nagtuo mo og dili mo maapil ani? Apil mo ani sa fencing law,” he added.

(Those junkshop owners who will buy these manhole covers are also given fair warning. You will be properly charged with the Anti-Fencing Law. You think that you are not included in the case? You are included in this anti-fencing law.)

Ibañez said that they already coordinated with the Mandaue City Police Office and the barangays regarding the rampant theft of metal covers of manholes.

They are also conducting inventory on the uncovered manholes so that the engineering office could assist the barangays in replacing the covers in order to prevent any untoward accidents that might cause injuries to individuals.

