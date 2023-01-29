Filipino artist shares own version of Pinoy-style Bondee rooms 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Netizens couldn’t help but be amazed with Jhanrell Cortez Dela Cruz’s version of Bondee rooms in a Philippine setup.

According to its official site, Bondee is a social media app conceptualized as “a new virtual world that simulates living with friends.” It is developed by tech start-up ‘Metadream’ that is based in Singapore.

Following Bondee’s popularity among the social media users, Dela Cruz, popularly known as “Rell” took to the online community his Philippine-themed Bondee.

“Actually madami po talagang gumagawa na ng isometric room bago po magkaroon ng Bondee, kaso nga lang po iilan lang yung may Pinoy version kaya naisipan ko po gumawa,” Rell told CDN.

(Actually, there are many who are doing isometric rooms before there was Bondee, but there are only a few that are Pinoy version so I thought about making one.)

Rell explained that an isometric room was an art that was not based on perspective view.

“Kung baga po parang katulad ng Bondee yung angle po ng camera nasa taas at mapapansin pong parang flat yung image pero at the same time po 3D pa rin po siya. Madalas po itong ginagamit sa mga visuals ng floor plan ng bahay,” he said.

(Bondee is like the angle of the camera from above and you can see the image like it is flat but at the same time it is still 3D. This is often used in the visuals of the floor plan of a house.)

Behind his unique creation, Rell said that he took inspiration from his vision of the Filipinos’ daily lives in the past.

“Ngayon po kasi sa mga nangyari sa mundo parang ang sarap na lang pong bumalik sa nakaraan. Kaya ko po nagawa yung mga obra ko gawa nang para kahit papano masulyapan pa rin po ng lahat yung buhay na kinalakihan nila noon,” said Rell.

(Today, with what is happening in the world, it seemed that it would be nice to return to the past. That is why I did these artworks so that in a way they can get a glimpse of their lives growing up then.)

“Kahit hindi yun yung kwartong kinalakihan nila ay andun pa rin yung pakiramdam na parang naging kwarto po nila yun,” he said.

(Even if this is not the room that they grew up with, there is still the feeling that that was their room then.)

Rell told CDN that he was truly grateful to the netizens for appreciating his artwork.

“Tuwang tuwa po ako at nagagalak ang aking puso kasi marami na nakakakita at nasisiyahan sa gawa ko, at alam natin na lahat ng artist pangarap na mapansin ng karamihan, kaya maligaya po ako,” he expressed.

(I am so happy and my heart is full of gladness because many have seen what I did, and we know that all artists dream of being recognized by many, so I am happy.)

The artist hopes that he can inspire many people to make 3D artworks because it is fun to learn and it diminishes stress.

“Sana sa mga natatakot po mag 3D [art] ay subukan pa rin po nila at sana rin po patuloy nila akong suportahan sa mga gagawin kong obra,” he told CDN.

(I hope that those who are scared of doing 3D [art] should try it and I hope that they will continue to support my artworks.)

Rell started making 3D art last Sept. 9, 2019. Besides making 3D artworks, he also creates games using unreal engine as a hobby as he also wants to make Pinoy games. | Niña Mae Oliverio – CDN Intern

