FACES OF CEBU: Zairon Lauglaug, 18, aspiring artist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As a shy person, art became Zairon Lauglaug’s avenue to express his emotions and thoughts.

For Lauglaug, an 18-year-old 1st-year student taking up Bachelor of Industrial Technology Major in Drafting Technology at the Cebu Technological University in Argao town, Cebu, art gives him the space he needs to vent out artistically.

While others keep a part of something or take photos to remember a memorable experience, Lauglaug draws something so he can preserve the moments he wants to keep for himself.

“Art is important to me to express my deep understanding of my emotions and ideas para mapreserve ang kaagi nga dili malimtan,” said Lauglaug, who is from Barangay Tuyom in Carcar City.

During his elementary days, he already received feedback about his art. But he did not think that he had the skill until his high school years when he took steps to learn how to draw.

His efforts paid off.

This year alone, he already joined several art contests and recently, he bagged the Gold Award and became his school’s representative for the regional competition in charcoal rendering category.

Lauglaug wants to build his own art gallery soon and will pursue a career related to art. As he is still in the learning and knowing process on what is his art style really is, he is looking forward for realism and impressionism.

His message to fellow artists?

“Whatever the critics nga iingon sa atoa nga mga artists, padayon lang gihapon ta. Let us pick those we can learn from and leave those nga dili ra magamit for us to grow,” he said.

