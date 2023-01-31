Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams, dies at 64

American actress Lisa Loring, who starred as the original Wednesday Addams in the sitcom “The Addams Family,” passed away on Jan. 28. She was 64 years old.

Loring’s death was confirmed by her daughter Vanessa Foumberg to U.S.-based media outlet The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, Jan 29 due to complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure.

“The Addams Family” star died “peacefully” with her daughters Vanessa and Marianne “holding her hands” at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, in the U.S., according to the report.

Prior to her massive stroke caused by smoking, Loring had suffered from high blood pressure “four days ago,” according to her friend, Hollywood researcher Laurie Jacobson, on her personal Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 30.

Following the stroke, the actress’ family decided to take her off life support after being connected for “three days.”

“[Four days] ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for [three] days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson also paid homage to Loring, saying she made a legacy in pop culture for taking on the role of Wednesday Addams.

“Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends… a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl… you were a ton of fun,” she added.

The black comedy “The Addams Family” ran for two seasons from September 1964 to April 1966. The sitcom revolves around the Addams family and is said to be a “satirical” take on the ideal middle class family during the postwar era.

Loring spoke fondly of the popular sitcom in a 2017 interview at the Monsterpalooza event, saying the cast felt “like a real family.” Following her popular role, she starred in the 1966 series “The Pruitts of Southampton” and appeared on the soap opera “As the World Turns” from 1980 to 1983.

