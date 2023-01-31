Agus Cove claimant fails to present documents, city gov’t to take action

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Government will take serious action against a claimant of Agus Cove in Barangay Agus, here.

This was after some illegal operations were found during the inspection conducted by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, head of City Legal Office lawyer James Allan Sayson, and Agus Barangay Captain Jimboy Igot on January 31, 2023.

Before the inspection, Chan already received several complaints from fishermen after the area was fully fenced, and fishermen must pay a fee to enter.

Aside from this, illegal structures were also constructed within the area, such as cottages for rent, a store, and a comfort room.

The claimant also attempted to reclaim the area.

During the inspection, Chan spoke to the claimant on the phone to ask if she could present legal documents to claim Agus Cove.

However, the claimant failed to show any documents that would allow them to do any operations in the area, such as a foreshore lease, building permit, Philippine Reclamation Authority permit, and business permit.

“Kini siya, public land ni siya. Cove ni siya nga under sa gobyerno,” Chan said.

Agus Cove is home to a nearby marine sanctuary, which was protected by the city government and served as a convenient access route for fishermen. /rcg

