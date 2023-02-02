Manny Pacquiao tells ‘Marites’ supposedly behind annulment rumors: ‘Paparusahan kayo ng Panginoon’

Manny Pacquiao went on a coffee date with his wife Jinkee after the latter, who he described as his “soulmate,” debunked rumors that she had filed for annulment of their marriage.

The Filipino boxing icon gave a glimpse of their date, addressing the “Marites” who apparently spread the annulment rumors about them, through a video on his TikTok page on Wednesday, Feb. 1. “Marites” is a slang term used for a person who consistently gossips about other people.

“‘Yung mga Marites d’yan, baka mamatay kayo sa inggit,” he said while being beside Jinkee who was laughing at the remarks of her husband. “‘Yung mga [nagchi-chismis] d’yan, paparusahan kayo ng ating Panginoon dahil sa mga ginagawa ninyo.”

(To the Marites out there, you might die from envy. To those spreading such gossip, our Lord will punish you for your wrongdoings.)

“Alalahanin niyong mabuti (Keep this is mind), as they say, God is good all the time,” he added.

Jinkee, for her part, declared her love to Manny while showing more snaps from their coffee date as well as photos of their visit to their new home, through her Instagram page.

“Home is wherever I’m with you. By your side is where I want to be. I love you, babe!” Jinkee told Manny.

Jinkee earlier belied rumors that their marriage is on the rocks by showing a recent photo of them being cozy with each other. She spoke about such rumors after their family friend, talent manager Annabelle Rama, addressed the “Marites” supposedly spreading false information about the couple.

Jinkee and Manny, who have been married for 23 years, share five children together, namely Emmanuel, Michael, Mary Divine, Queen Elizabeth and Israel. /ra

