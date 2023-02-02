Councilor Gealon files resolution commending nursing student’s heroic act

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Angyl Faith Ababat’s heroic deed as a nursing student saving the life of a fruit vendor whose neck got slashed by her live-in partner did not go unnoticed.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, filed a resolution before the city council commending Ababat’s heroic act last Monday, Jan. 30.

“Such [a] heroic act by Ms. Ababat is worthy of emulation and praise as it restores Cebuanos’ faith in humanity. The kind deed and genuity that Ms. Ababat showed to the female vendor is, indeed, commendable,” reads a portion of his resolution.

Ababat is a second year Bachelor of Science in Nursing student from the University of Cebu-Banilad.

Based on earlier reports, Ababat was hesitant at first to help since there were a lot of other pre-med students or medicine students when the incident happended.

However, when she saw that no one stepped forward to help, and that the vendor was about to collapse, she then moved, helped and assisted the vendor before the latter was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Gealon’s resolution also seeks to commend the UC-Banilad for “honing students, who responded to the needs of the people and for teaching them the basics, especially on wound care.”

