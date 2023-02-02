PSC Commissioner Hayco vows to back Cebu City’s bid to host Palarong Pambansa 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Commissioner Edward Hayco of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) promises assistance to the Cebu City government in its bid to host the Palarong Pambansa next year.

Hayco joined a presser on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at the City Hall during Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s announcement for their bid to host the Palarong Pambansa.

The former Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman and the “Father of Cebu Dancesport” said that he was optimistic that the PSC top honchos in Manila would fast-track all the Cebu City LGU’s needs in its bid to host the multi-sporting meet next year.

Hayco, particularly pointed out in helping Cebu City rehabilitate and renovate the CCSC, which was originally constructed in 1994 to host the Palarong Pambansa that happened in Cebu City.

During yesterday’s announcement, Rama and CCSC officials announced that the sports center would undergo major renovations and rehabilitation to prepare it for Palarong Pambansa next year even though they were still bidding for its hosting.

“It will be a source of pride for Cebu, after 30 years. It’s going to be a sentimental and nostalgic national event. Now, what PSC can do is to assist in helping renovate the CCSC. We already have plans with the commissioners. We will be having a wishlist that we hope that the national leaders can check,” said Hayco.

National training center

Besides Palarong Pambansa, Hayco also said that they were planning to build a national training center at the CCSC as part of PSC’s thrust to provide local athletes a more convenient training center.

Building a PSC national training center in key cities such as Cebu has been planned in the previous PSC administration, but it has never materialized for unknown reasons.

This time, Hayco revived the plans of putting up a national training center which is a regional branch of PSC to train athletes which is likely coinciding during the rehabilitation and renovation of CCSC.

CCSC and the Cebu City LGU has yet to announce the start of work on the sports center.

RELATED STORIES

Palaro goal: P65M allotted for CCSC as Cebu City aims for hosting 2024 games

Cebu City bids for 2024 Palarong Pambansa 30 years after it first hosted the games

Cebu City primed to host Palarong Pambansa — top DepEd official

Cebu City going all out for Palarong Pambansa Boxing VisMin Cup

Palarong Pambansa Football: More than just an average tourney

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP