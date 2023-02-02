Cashless transaction for business, transport groups in Lapu to be launched on Feb 17

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will introduce cashless transactions to the city’s establishments and transport groups on February 17, 2023.

The Paleng-QR PH program was adopted by the LGU last year in partnership with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Lapu-Lapu City was the first government unit to legislate an ordinance implementing the program through Ordinance No. 16-042-2022.

The program aims to encourage and support the use of digital payments by market vendors, local business owners, tricycle operators, and drivers not only within the city but also in other municipalities nationwide.

Under the program, merchants won’t have to worry about loose change for sales, and ripped bills won’t be given to customers.

Cashless payments also aid in lowering the danger of virus transmission.

City councilor Annabeth Cuizon, who authored the ordinance, in a Facebook post said that the launching of the Paleng-QR PH program would be held at the JP Rizal Street near the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market.

The ordinance was also co-authored by councilor Climaco Tatoy Jr.

On Friday, February 3, 2022, the city will also conduct an information drive and encourage financial literacy among market sellers and public transportation drivers. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu City Hall to employ cashless transactions for real property and business tax payments

Cebu South Bus Terminal goes cashless

Police say monitoring vote-buying is a challenge due to cashless transactions

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP