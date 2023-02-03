Saving a neck-slashing victim in Cebu City was a ‘team effort’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Saving the life of a 54-year-old woman who was a victim of neck-slashing last January 30 at C. Padilla Street in Cebu City, was a team effort.

Angyl Fayth Ababat, a 2nd-year nursing student of the University of Cebu Banilad Campus who went viral after she attended to a woman, whose neck was slashed by her live-in-partner last January 30, said that she was with her four other friends at that time.

And she wanted them to be credited as well.

While the others were calling an ambulance, Kristianne Joice Noelle Ona, helped her out in attending to the victim by giving her gauze pads and other first aid materials which Ababat applied on the bleeding neck of Bernadetta Zamora.

Ona, in the video, was the person wearing a PE uniform. She is a resident of Barangay Bulacao in Cebu City.

Ababat further said that last January 30, they went to the area to buy materials needed for their class when the gruesome slashing happened. Before the victim passed out, Ababat said that Zamora kept on telling her that the person responsible was her partner.

Zamora’s live-in partner, Edwin Lumacad, was arrested shortly after when some witnesses went after him.

Ababat and Ona admitted that they were both hesitant to help at first as they were both in shock but extended help anyway since they have basic knowledge of first aid.

“Naratol gyud mi kay first time man namo. Mao to ana ko nga kalma lang,” Ona said.

SCHOLARSHIP

For her part, Mercy Milagros Apuhin, the dean of the College of Nursing of the University of Cebu Banilad Campus, said that the university will be giving a scholarship and recognition to Ababat.

After knowing that Ona also helped during the incident, Milagros said that she will also endorse Ona to the school president for her to receive the same recognition.

“During our capping ceremony, amo pod ni siya i recognize. Then, amoang review center will be giving scholarship for the national and international exams [after Ababat graduates],” Apuhin said.

However, she could not divulge the coverage of this scholarship for now.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is also set to recognize Ababat during its flag-raising ceremony this Monday, February 6. /rcg

READ:

An angel sent from above: Meet Angyl Fayth Ababat, the hero nursing student from Leyte

Recognition set for nursing student who saved victim in neck slashing incident

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP