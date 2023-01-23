Chan to victims of Ibo fire: You can rebuild your houses in the area

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan assures fire victims from Sitio Commonwealth in Barangay Ibo that they can still build again their houses in the area.

Chan made the assurance since the lot was owned by the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

The mayor said that this was not the first time that a fire happened in the area.

“Halos tanan yuta diha is owned by MCIAA. In fact, this is not the first time nga nasunogan sila sa maong area. This is the second time. Atoa lang gihimo reblocking lang ta, makapatukod gihapon sila,” Chan said.

(All the lots in the area is owned by the MCIAA. In fact, this is not the first time that there was a fire in the area. This is the second time. What we are doing now though is reblocking in the area, then they can still rebuild their houses.)

Chan said that he also didn’t receive any notice or advisory from the airport that they would already utilize the area.

“Yes, dako ang chance nga makapuyo sila og balik,” he said.

(Yes, there is a big change that they can live there again.)

To recall, around 63 houses were razed in the fire on Jan. 16, 2023.

Chan: Cash-for-work program

Chan said that fire victims were currently enrolled in the cash-for-work program of the city so that they could use their salaries for the construction of their new houses.

“In fact atong gihimo karon, nag-cash for work ta. Sila maoy mo-clearing sa area aron dunay silay kita ug makapabarog sila og balik sa ilang panimalay,” he said.

(In fact, what we did not now is we enrolled them for the cash for work program. They will be the one clearing the area so that they can have money to use and build their house again there.)

The Jan. 16 fire in Brgy. Ibo displaced 412 individuals.

