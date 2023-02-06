Mandani Bay ushers in the Lunar New Year in world-class style

Come to the Lunar New Year festivities at Mandani Bay this Sunday, February 5, 2023, and welcome the Year of the Water Rabbit in world-class style.

Mandani Bay celebrates the holiday with well-loved Chinese delicacies, the vigorous sounds of gongs and drums and high energy of the traditional fan, kung fu, lantern, lion and dragon dances.

The Year of the Water Rabbit is especially awaited as it promises longevity, peace and prosperity, after seasons of struggle and adversity.

These performances ring the new year in, sending away the negative elements and attracting auspiciousness. A grand fireworks display caps the party off in signature Mandani Bay flourish.



















The entertainment and fireworks show is perfectly complemented with the offerings of Cebu’s best Chinese and Asian food vendors – Dimsum Break, Chosking, Ngohiong Express, La Fortuna, Jipai Taiwan Chicken, Mini Kekir, Teofica and Chef Haus.

The Lunar New Year, alternately called the Chinese New Year, is celebrated with feasting to honor household and heavenly deities and is tied to the lunar calendar. It opens the Spring Festival which begins with at the first new moon, usually at the end of January, and typically lasts until the first 15 days of February, or until the full moon appears.











Mandani Bay is Cebu’s most promising development. The 20-hectare waterfront community is anchored on passion – for water, culture, adventure and creativity – and is transforming Cebu into a world-class lifestyle destination.

