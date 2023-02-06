Hero nursing students in Cebu City to receive Mayor’s Award

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government will be including the two nursing students who saved the life of a fruit vendor from a terrible fate for the upcoming Mayor’s Award.

Angyl Faith Ababat and Kristianne Joice Ona, the hero nursing students who saved the life of Bernadeta Zamora, will receive the Mayor’s Award during Cebu City’s Charter Day celebration this February 24, 2023, Mayor Michael Rama announced on Monday, February 6.

Rama said the two students deserved the recognition for showing courage. He added that they are also discussing other possible awards they will be giving to Ababat and Ona.

“Let’s check as to whether what other awards they are deserving,” said Rama.

Earlier on Monday, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) formally recognized Ababat and Ona’s efforts in saving Zamora during a bloody, neck-slashing incident along C. Padilla Street last January 30.

Their actions, recorded on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages that went viral on social media, received wide praise not only from Cebuanos but Filipinos around the country.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Edwin Salazar Lumacad, shortly after committing the crime last January 30.

Authorities ruled jealousy as the motive behind the bloody incident.

