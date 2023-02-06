Hero nursing students receive plaque, recognition from Cebu City police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a ceremony held on Monday morning, February 6, the police gave an award and plaque of recognition to nursing students Angyl Faith Ababat and Kristianne Joice Ona for their bravery after they attended to Bernadeta Zamora, a fruit vendor, whose neck was slashed by her live-in-partner, Edwin Lumacad, in downtown Cebu City last January 30.

Ababat and Ona attended the flag raising ceremony at the CCPO headquarters along Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City. They were with Mercy Milagros Apuhin, the dean of the College of Nursing at the University of Cebu Banilad Campus.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of CCPO, personally handed the plaques to the two awardees. He was joined by Police Lieutenant Colonel Conrado Manatad, the deputy city director for administration.

CCPO recognized the two students for their bravery because they did not hesitate to help Zamora.

From the CCPO headquarters, Ababat and Ona will then proceed to the Cebu City Hall to also receive the recognition that the city government has prepared for them. / With Niña Oliverio

