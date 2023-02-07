POC names Governor Jonvic Remulla as CDM to Paris Olympics

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) announced on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the appointment of Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla as Team Philippines Chef de Mission (CDM) to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino also bared the appointments of wrestling association chief Alvin Aguilar as CDM to the World Combat Games and rugby federation head Ada Milby to the 2024 Winter Olympic Youth Games.

The Paris Olympics are set July 26 to August 11 and the Winter Olympic Youth Games from January 19 to February 1 in Gangwon Province in South Korea both next year. The World Combat Games are from October 21 to 30 this year in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Remulla replaced Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio, who declined the task for Paris, citing his already hectic calendar as SBP head and CEO of PLDT and Smart.

“We understand Al’s [Panlilio] situation so we decided to appoint a new CDM for the Paris Olympics, somebody who has a great passion for sports, a true sportsman, somebody who has leadership, a workhorse and that’s Governor Jonvic [Remulla],” Tolentino said.

Remulla, 55, is the honorary chairman of the rowing association and team manager of the University of the Philippines men’s basketball team. He’s credited for helping hone the Fighting Maroons to championship form.

“The POC wanted a dedicated sportsman or personality who could live up to the responsibilities and obligations as CDM to Paris,” said Tolentino.

What makes Paris much more significant, Tolentino explained, is that the Philippines is celebrating its 100th year of participation in the Olympics in the same venue in 1924.

Tolentino said the appointment of a non-national sports association head as CDM has its precedent in then First Gentleman Jose Miguel Arroyo. He was appointed CDM in the 2005 Southeast Asian Games that Manila hosted.

“He [Remulla] accepted the position without hesitation and he’s really happy and excited about his role as Paris Olympics CDM,” Tolentino said. “We at the POC are confident that he can get the job done .. he’s a true sportsman and very dedicated to helping athletes.”

/bmjo

