Harana: A Marina Seaview Restaurant Valentine’s Special

Dine with music in your ear, witness the view of the Mactan Channel, and feel the sea breeze on your skin as you feast on Marina Seaview Restaurant‘s buffet spread of seafood, Asian and Continental cuisines, local dishes, action and carving stations, pastries and desserts.

Finish off your hearty meal with a glass of sparkling wine, cocktail, or beer as you celebrate this Valentine’s season with the ones you love. All these you can enjoy for only P1,488 net per person.

Marina Seaview is located beside the Cebu Yacht Club, MEPZ 1, Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu. The restaurant features indoor and outdoor spaces. The Main Dining is encased in glass letting you enjoy the sea view, perfect for intimate date nights. The outdoors gives off a casual vibe and also lets you feel romantic while watching the sunset, stars, and city lights.

For table reservations, connect with them at 032-2631220, 0922-315-8175, 0917-134-0052, or email [email protected]

Read more:

Marina Seaview Restaurant launches 2023 menu

A Lunar New Year’s Feast at Marina Seaview Restaurant