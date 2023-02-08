Former Cebu City council aspirant Ernesto Herrera II, wife nabbed for estafa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Businessman and former Cebu City council aspirant Ernesto Herrera II and his wife voluntarily surrendered in a mall along General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City, after a warrant of arrest was issued against them for a case of estafa.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), confirmed that Ernesto Herrera II and his spouse, Vanessa, surrendered on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Mae Elizabeth Williams of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) in Danao City.

Herrera, son of late senator Ernesto Herrera, joined the election in Cebu City in 2019 but failed to win a seat in the City Council.

The case against Herrera and his wife was filed by spouses Neil Richard Kintanar and Janice Kintanar on February 8, 2019.

The Kintanar spouses claimed that they engaged in a business partnership in 2015 with the Herrera spouses in putting up a bakery inside Mitsumi in Danao City.

The Kintanars claimed they agreed that on paper, the Herreras would be the sole proprietors of the bakery, so they could start the business immediately.

However, in November 2018, the management of the bakery contacted the Kintanars, raising concerns of P80,000 worth of unpaid supplies.

The Kintanars also claimed that they got less of the 50-percent share of the income of the bakery every month.

On November 27, 2018, the Kintanars requested the Herreras to pay their dues through a demand letter after both parties met personally.

Two weeks after, however, the fiscal dismissed the complaint.

The Kintanars filed a petition for review before the Department of Justice (DOJ) in April 2019, and on December 16, 2022, the DOJ recommended the filing of the estafa case before the court.

CDN Digital sought comment from Herrera but they haven’t answered calls and text messages as of this posting.

