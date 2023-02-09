City Council to recognize individuals who helped homeless woman give birth on Tisa bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After helping a woman living on the street give birth, six individuals, including second-year Nursing students and barangay workers, are set to receive a commendation from the Cebu City Council.

Councilor Rey Gealon filed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, three separate resolutions commending Lance Ernest Atillo, a second-year nursing student at Cebu Doctors’ University; Ann Mangitngit (a registered nurse), and Tisa barangay workers Rosario Atillo, Baham Arabis, Elena Cabriles, and Jennifer Gacho.

These individuals, the councilor said, assisted “Jonah,” a woman living on the street, in giving birth at the bridge between Barangay Tisa and Barangay Punta Princesa last Feb. 4, 2023.

“Such heroic act is worthy of emulation and praise as it restores Cebuanos’ faith in humanity…as well as for giving the City of Cebu a chance to celebrate and be proud,” he said.

After giving birth, Jonah was brought to a nearby health facility to ensure her and her baby’s safety.

