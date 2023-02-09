Mandaue City Legal employees told to wear color-coded outfits on Valentine’s Day

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Employees of the Mandaue City Legal Office are requested to wear color-coded outfits on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The memorandum released by the office on its Facebook Page also indicated the colors that would reflect the relationship status of the employees as follows:

Red – In a relationship or in love; Black – Bitter or mourning; Brown – Friendzoned; Pink – Waiting for someone; Blue – Brokenhearted; Violet – It’s Complicated; White – Single and I like it; Yellow – Searching for a partner; Green – Moving on; Gray – No Boyfriend/girlfriend since birth; Orange – The One That Got Away (“TOTGA”); and Office Uniform – Kill Joy.

“To bring lingaw lang sad sa rather mundane life sa opisina, nindot sad og reception ang mga kauban nato no, nalingaw sila unsay sul-ubon sa Valentines day,” said City Legal Officer John Eddu Ibañez.

John Rusty Takeuchi said that he would be wearing red on Valentine’s Day signifying how he is proudly in love.

“Happy man kaayo ko sa akoang family and sa akoa wife,” said Takeuchi.

He said that the order would allow them to express their feelings for their loved ones on this special day and the occasion would also be felt in their office with all the colors they will be wearing.

Contrary to Takeuchi, legal assistant Jhunry Carba Mercader said he would wear the office uniform.

“Mag-uniform ko kay sa memo kill joy so wala koy paki nila, bahala sila, mag-uniform ra jud ka..Muuli ra ko sa balay (after work) magkape-kape ko,” said Mercader.

Meanwhile, City Attorney Kathrin Mejong said she would wear green as she is moving on with her crushes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dili ta makamove forward if dili ta mo move-on,” said Mejong.

“Magmove on ta, lahi na sad atoang i-crush,” she jokingly added.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Department of General Services in Mandaue City has started putting up heart-shaped steel bars at the Heritage Plaza for the International Day of Love.

Ibañez said that they have already talked with the City Treasurer’s Office to conduct gimmicks for residents who would visit city hall that day. /rcg

