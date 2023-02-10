Guba lot eyed for P4.8B waste-to-energy facility in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Private proponents of the proposed P4.8 billion waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in Cebu City have considered a location in Barangay Guba in Cebu City as a possible project site.

Lawyer Collin Rosell, secretary to the mayor of Cebu City, said New Sky Energy, Inc. initially pointed out in a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, that they were considering a property in Barangay Guba for the project location.

Guba property eyed

“Ang initial nga gipoint out nila is naa na daw silay property nga nakit-an sa Barangay Guba. Mao na siya na mention nila, but so far, as the city is concerned, wala pa ko kakitag final na na kuan…Then gipainspect na lang nato for evaluation but wala pa tay report kung unsa juy formal nga evaluation [results],” Rosell said.

(The initial that they pointed out was they had a property that they saw in Barangay Guba. That is the one that they mentioned, but so far, as the city is concerned, I have not seen the final one … Then we had inspected for our evaluation, but we still had no report what really is the final evaluation [results].)

Representatives of the New Sky (China) Environment and Techo Co Ltd. led by Deputy General Manager Yue Zhilong meet with Rosell to discuss developments of the waste-to-energy (WTE) project the city entered into with New Sky.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama signed, on behalf of the city government, a joint venture agreement (JVA) with New Sky Energy Philippines, Inc. for the construction of a WTE facility last Sept. 22, 2022.

The WTE facility aims to help address Cebu City’s garbage problem and generate revenue for the city government through the power generated by the facility.

“Wala pa sad [na-acquire]. I think mao na ang ilang basis siguro if the city is okay with that [their proposed site]. Mao pa siguro na i-acquire nila,” he said.

(They had not yet [acquired it]. I think that is really their basis if the city is okay with that [their proposed site]. That is that they really would still acquire.)

Factors to consider

Rosell said accessibility and environmental considerations would be the factors the city would be considering in looking for the final location of the proposed project.

“First is kung magtransport og basura, kinahanglan gyod klaro ang agianan, dili makacause og traffic. Tapos ang lugar sad dapat environmentally compliant siya para sa mga high-impact projects sa environment,” he said.

(First is when transporting the garbage, they need a clear road, one that will not cause traffic. Then the place should be environmentally compliant for the high-impact projects of the environment.)

The Cebu City Environmental and Natural Resources Office and the Department of Public Service are the primary offices concerned in the site inspection.

New Sky Energy, Inc. committed to invest about P4.8 billion for the WTE project here in the city.

The facility will be constructed and operated by New Sky Energy, Inc. for 40 years under the terms of the JVA before being turned over to the city government.

The plant can accommodate 800 tons of garbage daily.

