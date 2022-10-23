Capitol wants to put up a waste-to-energy facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government wants to convert trash from all municipalities and cities into something useful.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia revealed her interest in having a waste-to-energy facility during her recent meeting with Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg at the Capitol.

Highlights of Thunborg’s visit to the Capitol were reported by Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm.

“Gov. Garcia, as head of the Provincial Economic Enterprise Council, has been looking for interested and capable partners for the province’s plan to convert its trash — from all municipalities and component cities — into energy,” the report added.

The Swedish diplomat was quoted as saying that they are open to working with the provincial government in helping Cebu in terms of infrastructure, transportation, and energy. This includes Garcia’s interest in having a WTE facility.

“We will need to see matching projects and see where our companies will come in and what we can offer to complement what is already being done in the province,” said Thunborg.

Sweden is home to some of the world’s most advanced WTE plants, including the largest in northern Europe. The country’s success in converting trash as a source to power homes, establishments, and even public transportation received worldwide attention.

According to earlier reports from international media, about one percent of Sweden’s trash in 2018 was sent to landfills, which experts considered as serious problems for the environment.

The province’s capital, Cebu City, albeit independently governed, is also in the works of establishing a WTE plant as part of its long-term solutions to address solid waste management.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City, private firm ink deal for waste-to-energy project

Cebu City dad defends waste-to-energy proposal

Waste management for renewable energy

DOE to review waste-to-energy tech; Tulfo backs concept

Iloilo City mayor seriously considering waste-to-energy facility

/dbs