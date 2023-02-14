Remember a departed loved one this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day may not stir up much grief for everyone but themes that relate to it like love and togetherness can be hard to handle for those who continue to grieve the loss of a loved one.

While it is very difficult to celebrate love following a tragic loss, we can also choose to look at the brighter side of life and continue to celebrate love while finding comfort in the memory of the ones that we’ve lost.

Here are some ideas that can help us honor our departed loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Light a candle

Lighting a candle for a loved one, who has passed away, is a popular ritual in many societies and cultures. Among religious sects, burning a candle represents a prayer for the soul of the person who has passed. On Valentine’s Day, light a candle, have a moment of silence and honor the beautiful moments that you have shared with your departed loved one.

Reach out to family and friends

Spending alone time is good, but if you are withdrawing from the people that support you while in grieve, Valentine’s Day is as good a time to reach out. Close friends and family members would want to help so invite them over. Bringing back a sense of community can help to pass the time and provide opportunities to recount happy experiences with the departed loved one.

Do the things your loved one enjoyed the most

Spend your day by doing the things that they loved do when they were still alive. From watching their favorite movies to cooking their favorite meals, you would want to remember them through the things that made them laugh. Take a moment to immerse yourself in the things that brought them joy when they were still alive.

Visit your loved one’s resting place

A time-honored method of remembering a loved one is visiting their gravesite. While the loss of someone you love may be difficult, visiting them on their resting place can help you accept their death and move on. With your visit, you are also reminded of our mortality and how important it is to cherish the memories of those we have lost.

