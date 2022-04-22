Froilan Mangubat caps final Cesafi season with 3-pt shootout title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors’ sharpshooter Froilan Mangubat put on a stunning come-from-behind win to rule the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 3-point shootout at the Cebu Coliseum on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The 3-point shootout served as one of the highlights of Cesafi’s resumption after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other event during the opening ceremony was the Miss Cesafi 2022 pageant.

In the first round, Mangubat led all competitors with 16 points while University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster Jasper Pacaña trailed him closely with 15 points followed by University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF) Panther Dave Paulo who nailed 13 points while another Webmaster, Lougie Gabisan had 12.

The four shooters marched to the semifinals with Paulo topping the field with 20 points while Mangubat came in second 15 points.

The two Webmasters, Pacaña and Gabisan were eliminated after the semis after tallying 14 and six points respectively.

In the final round, Paulo’s shooting went cold, scoring only 11 while Mangubat almost had a perfect run with 24 points.

According to long-time Cesafi deputy commissioner Danny Duran, Mangubat’s 24 points in the final round is an unofficial league record.

He is yet to dig into their archives to see is indeed Mangubat broke the record.

Cesafi physician Dr. Rhoel Dejaño also backed Duran’s claims that Mangubat’s three-point shooutout final score is a new Cesafi record.

For Mangubat, it was a performance he will never forget.

The graduating marketing management student said he is very thankful for the opportunity to represent his school before he graduates and leaves Cesafi for good.

“Thankful kaayo mi kay sukad pila ka years, nakabalik na gyud ang Cesafi, pero sad lang kaayo kay na cut-off na sa edad while ako, last year na nako karon,” said Mangubat who placed third in the 2019 edition of the three-point competition.

“Wala jud ko mag expect nga ako ma champion, pag final round, si God na bahala sa tanan, gi guide ra ko ni God.”

When it comes to adjusting to the new normal, Mangubat revealed that it’s all about time management. He said that he trains whenever he has free time which is why he still has the marksmanship in draining threes.

With regards to his expectation in the regular season this September, Mangubat revealed that the Warriors are rebuilding their roster because most of their players have already reached the cut-off age.

“Dili kaayo taas akong expectation sa regular season sa September kay sa karon, wala pa mi coach, wala pa mi roster, nag rebuild mi, usab mi sa tanan. Balik mi sa tryouts, pero excited kaayo ko kay pila ka tuig makaduwa mi ug balik,” said Mangubat.

A total of 12 players vied in the three-point shootout. The others were Prince Carin (USJ-R), Elmer Echavez (USJ-R), Ken Gato (USP-F), Reynaldo Almacin (USC), Kent Sanchez (SWU-Phinma), AJ Sacayan (UV), Christopher Isabelo (UV), and Ramis Alforque (SWU-Phinma). /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cesafi Season 2021-2022 to hold press launch on April 20

Green and go for Cesafi 2021-2022

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy