PECMNHS is OCCCI tourney’s high school hoops champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pedro E. Candido Memorial National High School (PECMNHS) etched a historic feat in Leyte’s basketball scene after becoming the inaugural high school champions of the first OCCCI D-League Inter-School Basketball Tournament which capped off on Sunday evening in the town of Jaro, Leyte.

PECMNHS routed the Dulag National High School, 61-43, in their lopsided championship match at the Salugnon Gym Jaro, Leyte.

Eventual “Most Valuable Player” Roniel Vasquez led the team with his near triple-double outing of 8 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 9 steals.

PECMNHS defeated Granja-Kalinawan National High School, 77-53, in the semifinals, while Dulag NHS beats Kananga, 80-62, to forge their winner-take-all championship match.

PECMNHS finished the elimination round with a clean, 4-0 (win-loss) slate in Group A, while Dulag trailed them at second with a 3-1 (win-loss) record in the same group.

Jasper John Cahanap joined Vasquez in the Mythical Five along with Angelo Basalio of Granja-Kalinawan National High School, John Carlo Agcang of Kananga National High School, and Hanly Gabriola Dulag National High School.

A total of 10 teams competed in the first major inter-school basketball tournament in Leyte, which is inspired by the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), UAAP, and NCAA in Manila.

PECMNHS head coach Wilmar Candido said that they were very grateful for the opportunity to play in a top-notch basketball tournament from OCCCI.

“I hope that this program will continue to help student-athletes. What OCCCI has done is a very good advocacy to give back to the community,” Candido said.

Tournament Commissioner, Joel Hinay, for his part, they were also equally grateful for letting them organize their league’s inaugural season in Jaro Leyte.

“I am very grateful also that they let us use their facility free of charge. When we proposed the tournament to the government of Jaro headed by Mayor Jassie Tañala, they immediately blocked out the schedule,” Hinay said.

After the inaugural tournament, the OCCCI D-League will move to Central Leyte later this year as part of their four-zone tournaments in the region.

RELATED STORIES

Baby Webmasters stamp class in Leyte’s OCCCI D-League exhibition games

OCCCI D-League opens first regular season Feb 9

Magis Eagles face OCCCI D-League all-star selection in friendly match in Ormoc

Magis Eagles depart for exhibition matches in Ormoc

Painters snap four-game skid with new import and Guiao believes all is not lost in playoff push if team puts heart into it

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP