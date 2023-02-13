Cesafi: UC Webmasters bag men’s, high school boys’ beach volleyball titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters put on a dominating show after clinching two titles in Sunday’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation (Cesafi) beach volleyball tournament at the Wiggy’s Beach Resort in Liloan town, north Cebu.

The Webmasters topped the men’s and high school boys categories in one of the two last remaining Cesafi sports event.

The other Cesafi sports event which is still happening is the Cesafi Esports League or CEL.

During the competition, UC defeated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in three sets, 21-17,24-26, and 15-11, to rule the men’s division.

Ryan Pantilgan emerged as the men’s division “Most Valuable Player.” His teammates were John Lloyd Espina and Jose Illustrisimo.

Meanwhile, CIT-U was comprised of Mike Kevin Abellana, Juvic Julius Colonia, and Jan Villarta.

In the boys high school, UC edged University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 21-18, 11-21, 15-12.

UC’s high school trio was composed of eventual MVP Andrei Vincent Lapay, Jhudel Sam Alperez, and Quiades Labos. USJ-R’s team was manned by Alfred Monencillo, Clark Luise Mainit, and Ehdrienne Suarez.

In the women’s division, University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Lady Panthers beat USJ-R Lady Jaguars in two sets, 21-16, 21-12.

The Lady Panthers’ trio were Ma. Tes Gloria who was the MVP along with Ressel Pedrosa, and Vanessa Lou Minoza, while the Lady Jaguars was played by Dharlyn Jhale Pis-an, Yvette Johanna Bejec, and Mikey Sabellano.

Despite the loss, USJ-R didn’t go home empty handed as they topped the girls high school division. This time, they outlasted USP-F, 17-21, 21-18, 16-14.

Eventual MVP Joralyn Panaganin led USJ-R’s girls high school squad along with Mae Chrystelle Libayao, and Jaz Manguilimotan.

USP-F’s team was composed of Aleizzah Belle Gallarde, Angelica Faith Salvador, and Leah Denisse Monsanto.

/dbs

