Pope Francis appoints Palma as newest member of Dicastery for Culture and Education

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is the newest member of the Vatican office, having been appointed by Pope Francis as a member of the recently established Dicastery for Culture and Education.

This was announced by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu (RCAC), the official social media arm of the Archdiocese, also made the same announcement on Sunday, by posting on its Facebook page Palma’s photo and a copy of his appointment letter.

The CBCP said that the administrative office was created as a result of the merger of the Congregation for Catholic Education and the Pontifical Council for Culture of which the prelate was a former member of.

The Dicastery for Culture and Education comprises the Section for Culture, dedicated for the promotion of culture, pastoral activity and the enhancement of cultural heritage, and the Section for Education, which develops the fundamental principles of education regarding schools, Catholic and ecclesiastical institutes of higher education and research, and is competent for hierarchical recourses in these matters.

The Dicastery also coordinates the activities of a number of pontifical academies, including the Pontifical Academy of Archaeology and the Pontifical Academy of Theology.

CDN Digital has yet to get Palma’s reaction to his recent appointment.

