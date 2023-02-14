No untoward incidents during Valentine’s Day – Police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The day of hearts was also a day of peace. At least in Central Visayas.

The regional police said there were no reports of any untoward incidents on February 14 or Valentine’s Day.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office, said that as of Tuesday afternoon, their men remain stationed in public areas to make sure that shady elements will be discouraged from committing lawless acts.

Pelare said that Bearis has been clear with his directives that police must be visible in all areas of convergence in the region.

To mark the special occasion, different police units also distributed gifts and flowers to ladies during their checkpoint operations.

In Cebu City, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that their checkpoints are still up since they are in full alert status until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Aside from flowers, police also handed heart-shaped pillows with printed landline numbers which, according to Dalogdog, is their way of giving the public easier access to their services.

ALSO READ:

Love in a time of inflation: how much will Valentine’s Day set you back?

Single on Valentine’s Day? Grab your friend and make this V-Day one for the books!

Shooting in Cebu City claims life of hotel worker

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP