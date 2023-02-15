Instagram official: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval go public with their romance on Valentine’s Day

Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval appeared to have finally confirmed their relationship through a series of Instagram posts on Valentine’s Day, following more than a year of being romantically linked to each other.

Raval took to her personal Instagram account to express her love for the “Starstruck” alumnus on Tuesday, Feb. 14, as she shared a photo of them holding hands at a beach.

“I’ll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally,” she said in the caption.

The actor responded to the sexy star’s post, leaving a heart emoji in the comments section.

Abrenica also shared a glimpse of his romance with Raval through a separate Instagram post on the same day, where he posted a photo of them getting cozy as they posed by a motorcycle.

The couple’s not-so-lowkey confirmation did not bode well with some netizens who flooded their respective posts with criticisms, with some even calling the controversial actress as a “kabit” or mistress.

Abrenica and Raval’s confirmation comes after more than a year of speculation of their relationship in 2021, wherein the latter said they were still in the process of “getting to know each other”. The couple met on the set of the erotic film “Nerisa” which was released by production company VivaMax in July 2021.

The actress was subsequently pointed to as the cause of the breakup between Abrenica and his estranged wife Kylie Padilla in 2021, although the latter said she had split from the actor in April of the same year.

The somewhat new couple was spotted together on multiple occasions, including at a resort in Leyte on Valentine’s Day in 2022, though Raval said she would inform her fans if she becomes official with Abrenica a month later. They were eventually hounded by pregnancy rumors in July of the same year, but the sexy star quashed the rumors, saying she is not expecting a child with the actor.

RELATED STORIES

Aljur Abrenica deletes FB post, says Kylie Padilla was the love of his life

Aljur Abrenica not closing doors on rekindling romance with Kylie Padilla

Aljur Abrenica to ex-wife Kylie Padilla: ‘Tell them who cheated first’