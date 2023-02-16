CHAO, Museo Sugbo to launch Don Vicente Rama exhibit ahead of Cebu City’s 86th Charter anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To formally open the weeklong celebration of the 86th Charter Anniversary of Cebu City, the city government, in partnership with Museo Sugbo, will launch on Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023, an exhibit dubbed as “Bag-ong Kusog: The Publishing Life of Vicente Rama.”

Bryner Diaz, head of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO), said the exhibition will showcase the journey of Don Vicente Rama in the world of publication.

It will also highlight various editions of the Bag-ong Kusog periodicals, his famous novels, including Donya Marcosa (1947), Ang Silot Ni Bathala (1948), and his translated version of the Doce Pares de Francia (1930).

According to CHAO, Vicente Rama started his publishing life in 1906.

He then started writing on Kauswagan (Progress), a daily paper published in the Visayan language, circulated from 1912 to 1914.

In 1915, Rama began his publication of Nueva Fuerza, a paper written in Spanish, and its counterpart in the Visayan language, Bag-ong Kusog, on May 2, 1915.

The latter became championed by the Cebuanos and became an independent paper in 1923.

Bag-ong Kusog contained numerous articles expressing Vicente Rama’s opinions on services of the government and its agencies, current events, reports, and advertisement.

It also includes a section on literary works.

The publication ceased at the onset of the Second World War in 1941./with PR

RELATED STORY:

Cebu City to celebrate week-long 86th Charter Anniversary

LOOK: Amorsolo’s art pieces in Lego mosaic on exhibit at Manila City Hall

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP