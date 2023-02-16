BPBL sets early pre-season tournament from Feb. 17-19 in Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After its highly-successful inaugural season and grand finals held in Manila, the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) starts early with a pre-season tournament in the Municipality of Kananga, Leyte from Feb. 17 to 19, 2023.

The nationwide 18-under basketball tournament recently capped off last January with the Abellana National School (ANS) girls’ basketball team hoisting the inaugural girls’ trophy.

Meanwhile, the Sambag 2 Futurby far e Basketball Academy (FBA) finished second in the boys’ division.

It was by far the biggest nationwide 18-under tournament with 25 teams representing various regions around the country.

This time, teams from Region VII and Region VIII will clash in the pre-season tournament in the sleepy town of Kananga, Leyte.

“Excited sad kaayo mi ma showcase namo ang Kananga kay daghan jud manuwaay nga mga batan-on diri,” said Kananga councilor Resurreccion Capanas.

Region VII will be represented by Ronbucs Basketball of head coach Ronald Bucao from Cebu City.

Also joining the tournament is the Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy of Baybay City, Leyte of BPBL regional coordinator Van Halen Parmis.

The rest of the competing teams are the Kananga Volts, Coach W Academy of Eastern Samar, and the Franciscan College of the Immaculate Conception (FCIC) of Baybay City.

According to BPBL organizer and commissioner, Ron Camara, they decided to bring the league to Region 8 or Leyte as it wasn’t included in the regional tournament last year.

“At the same time, it’s to promote BPBL’s grassroots program in this region. Mainit yung pagtanggap ng buong region sa amin, especially yung mga teams na hindi nakasali.”

Camara revealed that the BPBL second season is scheduled in April, where more regions are expected to compete. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu City’s girls’ basketball team gears up for BPBL Grand Finals

League aimed at developing grassroots basketball in Cebu kicks off on July 30

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP