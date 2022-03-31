Divers retrieve body of man who drowned in Badian

By: Morexette Marie Erram, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | March 31,2022 - 10:51 AM
Badian drowning

Divers from the Philippine Coast Guard together with private entities retrieve the body of a man identified as Joseph Emeterio Cañete from the sea waters off Barangay Lambug in Badian town, southwestern Cebu on Wednesday night, March 30, 2022. | Photo from Mark Andrew Celestial Jorolan via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Divers retrieved the body of a 40-year-old man a day after he was reported missing and suspected to have drowned off the seawaters of Badian town in southwestern Cebu.

Police from Badian confirmed that divers have located the body of Joseph Cañete on Wednesday evening, March 30, 2022.

Reports stated that Cañete’s corpse was found 47 meters underwater around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday by divers from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and licensed foreign divers who helped in the search and rescue operation.

According to police, concerned citizens reported on Tuesday evening, March 29, that they suspected Cañete, who worked as a messenger for a local law firm, may have drowned off the coasts of Barangay Lambug when he failed to get back to shore.

Badian is a third-class municipality located approximately 103 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. 

